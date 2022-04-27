DA Davidson Weighs in on Heartland BancCorp’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLAN)

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $94.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $188.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day moving average of $91.79. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $95.51.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.12%.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

