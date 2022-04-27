Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Forecasted to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRI opened at $71.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 12-month low of $56.35 and a 12-month high of $94.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.44 and its 200 day moving average is $73.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth about $188,000. Institutional investors own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

About Monarch Casino & Resort (Get Rating)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.