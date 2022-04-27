Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Cut by Analyst

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.08.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $168.38 on Monday. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a fifty-two week low of $128.27 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.48.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 272,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,216,000 after acquiring an additional 86,159 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 293,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,499,000 after acquiring an additional 118,004 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 38,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,538 shares of company stock valued at $1,565,223. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

