Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Boosted by Analyst

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now anticipates that the credit services provider will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on PYPL. Barclays dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.33.

PYPL opened at $83.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $97.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. PayPal has a 12 month low of $83.57 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $162.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in PayPal by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,291,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of PayPal by 154.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after buying an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 10.2% in the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,934,000. Institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.