Royal Bank of Scotland Group (LON:RBS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $119.65

Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc (LON:RBS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.65 ($1.52) and traded as high as GBX 123.10 ($1.57). Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares last traded at GBX 120.90 ($1.54), with a volume of 11,987,617 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of £14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.65.
Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile (LON:RBS)
Read More
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Scotland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.