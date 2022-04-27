StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.54

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.60. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 76,606 shares.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average of $2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.43 and a beta of 1.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,829,000 after buying an additional 88,747 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of StoneMor by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the fourth quarter worth $7,921,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in StoneMor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in StoneMor by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,043 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneMor Inc owns and operates cemeteries and funeral homes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Cemetery Operations and Funeral Home Operations. The Cemetery Operations segment provides cemetery property interment rights, such as burial lots, lawn and mausoleum crypts, and cremation niches; cemetery merchandise comprising burial vaults, caskets, grave markers, and memorials; and cemetery services, which include opening and closing, cremation, and cemetery merchandise installation services.

