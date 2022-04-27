BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.61

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.61 and traded as high as $22.63. BRT Apartments shares last traded at $22.10, with a volume of 32,279 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BRT Apartments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of BRT Apartments in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. B. Riley raised BRT Apartments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

The stock has a market cap of $410.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.35 and its 200-day moving average is $21.61.

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). BRT Apartments had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 90.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. BRT Apartments’s payout ratio is 57.86%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 94.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in BRT Apartments by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 121.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in BRT Apartments by 96.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRT Apartments Company Profile (NYSE:BRT)

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

