Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.17. Solstice Gold shares last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 3,166 shares.
The firm has a market cap of C$26.94 million and a PE ratio of -11.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Solstice Gold Company Profile (CVE:SGC)
