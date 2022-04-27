IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.56

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.56 and traded as high as $4.98. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $4.72, with a volume of 32,622 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:IRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $61.96 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRS. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 54.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,551 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:IRS)

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes. It also develops and sells residential properties; acquires and operates luxury hotels; and acquires undeveloped land reserves for future development or sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.