China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 46,227 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91.
China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)
China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.
