China Natural Resources (NASDAQ:CHNR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNR – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.85. China Natural Resources shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 46,227 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on China Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Get China Natural Resources alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.91.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in China Natural Resources stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of China Natural Resources, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CHNR Get Rating ) by 47.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,447 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of China Natural Resources worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

China Natural Resources Company Profile (NASDAQ:CHNR)

China Natural Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of metal properties in the People's Republic of China. The company explores for lead, silver, and other metal deposits. It holds interest in the Moruogu Tong mine that covers an area of 10.43 square kilometers located in Bayannaoer City, Inner Mongolia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.