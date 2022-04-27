Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $31.63. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $31.01, with a volume of 14,629 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Willis Lease Finance in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.11 million, a P/E ratio of -1,549.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Willis Lease Finance ( NASDAQ:WLFC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The transportation company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $75.81 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $99,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total transaction of $66,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,579 shares of company stock worth $385,225 over the last three months. 52.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Willis Lease Finance by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,516 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 64.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Willis Lease Finance by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Willis Lease Finance by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Willis Lease Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

