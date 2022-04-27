Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.36. Superior Industries International shares last traded at $3.24, with a volume of 88,809 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Superior Industries International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.17. The company has a market cap of $87.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 4.40.

Superior Industries International ( NYSE:SUP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The auto parts company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 0.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $368.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.67 million.

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 7,473 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.10 per share, with a total value of $30,639.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 93,461 shares of company stock valued at $392,554. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Superior Industries International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,007,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Superior Industries International by 5,893.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 568,137 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 558,657 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Superior Industries International by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 546,470 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 91,676 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 358,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 26,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harber Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Superior Industries International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harber Asset Management LLC now owns 352,612 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. The company supplies aluminum wheels to the automobile and light truck manufacturers. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names.

