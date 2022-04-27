Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lument Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.68. Lument Finance Trust shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 95,437 shares traded.

LFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Lument Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lument Finance Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.35.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79. The stock has a market cap of $137.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.25.

Lument Finance Trust ( NYSE:LFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Lument Finance Trust had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect that Lument Finance Trust, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, CEO James Peter Flynn bought 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.82 per share, with a total value of $38,070.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Christopher Hunt bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $41,850.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 35,500 shares of company stock worth $99,690 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lument Finance Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lument Finance Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Morling Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lument Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 42.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 106,192 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 31,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 57.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 112,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 41,243 shares in the last quarter. 30.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

