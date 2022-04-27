Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) (TSE:ABT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$15.92. Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) shares last traded at C$15.22, with a volume of 476,087 shares traded.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$636.45 million and a PE ratio of 63.42.
Absolute Software Co. (ABT.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ABT)
