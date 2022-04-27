Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $958.33

Shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 958.33 ($12.21) and traded as high as GBX 994 ($12.67). Euromoney Institutional Investor shares last traded at GBX 981 ($12.50), with a volume of 94,138 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 83.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 927.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 958.33.

In other news, insider Leslie Van de Walle acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 928 ($11.83) per share, with a total value of £46,400 ($59,138.41). Also, insider Jack Callaway bought 2,500 shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 899 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £22,475 ($28,645.17).

Euromoney Institutional Investor Company Profile (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides business-to-business information services in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fast Markets, Financial & Professional Services, and Asset Management. The Fast Market segment provides commodity price benchmarks and analysis to its clients' business processes and workflows in the metals, mining, forest products, and agriculture industries.

