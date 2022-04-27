Office Properties Income Trust (OPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $147.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.32 million. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect Office Properties Income Trust to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OPI opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.99 and a beta of 1.16. Office Properties Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $22.58 and a fifty-two week high of $31.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -1,294.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OPI shares. StockNews.com downgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the third quarter valued at about $224,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $714,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

