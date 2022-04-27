Huntsman (HUN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.00 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Huntsman to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Shares of HUN stock opened at $33.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Huntsman has a 12 month low of $24.09 and a 12 month high of $41.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.31.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2125 per share. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a boost from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.93%.

Huntsman announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 24.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on HUN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntsman from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. KeyCorp lowered Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntsman presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 14,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 15,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

About Huntsman (Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.