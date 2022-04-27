Charter Communications (CHTR) to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to post earnings of $6.51 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $30 EPS for the current fiscal year and $37 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CHTR stock opened at $486.95 on Wednesday. Charter Communications has a 1-year low of $486.35 and a 1-year high of $825.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $562.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $618.49. The stock has a market cap of $84.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, COO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Charter Communications by 5.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 656,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,525,000 after purchasing an additional 36,053 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $705,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHTR. Wolfe Research lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $712.00 to $621.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $680.00 to $620.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Charter Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $770.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $745.72.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

