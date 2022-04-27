Carlisle Companies (CSL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.54 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 8.61%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Carlisle Companies to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

CSL opened at $244.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Carlisle Companies has a 12-month low of $178.73 and a 12-month high of $262.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

In other news, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total value of $1,467,132.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total value of $3,080,991.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,684 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,905,000 after buying an additional 40,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $742,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $407,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 465.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 11,124 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,760,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.57.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.