PG&E (PCG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY22 guidance at $1.07-$1.13 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance at $1.070-$1.130 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.28. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 10.07% and a negative net margin of 0.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PG&E stock opened at $12.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -135.87, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.74 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $722,400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of PG&E by 201.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,308,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545,031 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,658,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 182,497 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in PG&E by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 164,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PG&E by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 149,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 23,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 51,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.79.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

