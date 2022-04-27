Tempur Sealy International (TPX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Tempur Sealy International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.650-$3.850 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.65-3.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 190.50%. Tempur Sealy International’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect Tempur Sealy International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

TPX stock opened at $27.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $26.90 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,831,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,788,000 after acquiring an additional 107,381 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 382,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,981,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 243,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 156,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Tempur Sealy International by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 124,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 9,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Tempur Sealy International from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Tempur Sealy International (Get Rating)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.