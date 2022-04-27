West Fraser Timber (WFG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$12.63 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$4.46 by C($0.54). The company had revenue of C$2.56 billion for the quarter.

WFG stock opened at C$110.22 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$111.87 and a 200-day moving average price of C$112.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.23. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of C$82.09 and a 52-week high of C$130.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.90, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.67.

WFG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$150.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$180.00 to C$190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$154.60.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

