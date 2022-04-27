West Fraser Timber (WFG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.84 per share for the quarter.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. West Fraser Timber had a net margin of 28.02% and a return on equity of 39.91%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect West Fraser Timber to post $25 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Shares of WFG opened at $85.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.20 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.21. West Fraser Timber has a 12 month low of $64.72 and a 12 month high of $102.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.76%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 33,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 104,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,925,000 after acquiring an additional 13,203 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in West Fraser Timber by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,011,000 after purchasing an additional 17,235 shares during the last quarter. 71.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. CIBC upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $118.60 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, West Fraser Timber has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.94.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.