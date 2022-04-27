Chart Industries (GTLS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Chart Industries has set its FY 2022 guidance at $5.250-$6.500 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $5.25-$6.50 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Chart Industries to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Chart Industries stock opened at $152.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.84 and its 200-day moving average is $158.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.89 and a beta of 1.61. Chart Industries has a fifty-two week low of $108.29 and a fifty-two week high of $206.29.

GTLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Chart Industries by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,491,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 502,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,106,000 after purchasing an additional 101,285 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,249,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.