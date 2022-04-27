NETSTREIT (NTST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect NETSTREIT to post earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. NETSTREIT has set its FY 2022 guidance at $1.130-$1.170 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 5.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect NETSTREIT to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NTST opened at $22.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 324.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.29. NETSTREIT has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $26.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 1,142.86%.

In other news, Director Robin Mcbride Zeigler sold 1,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total transaction of $33,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in NETSTREIT by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 11,295 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

