Contrasting Honest (HNST) and Its Peers

Honest (NASDAQ:HNST – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Honest to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Honest alerts:

69.2% of Honest shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Honest and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Honest 1 3 5 0 2.44 Honest Competitors 299 1268 3364 63 2.64

Honest currently has a consensus price target of $9.78, suggesting a potential upside of 140.92%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 54.30%. Given Honest’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Honest is more favorable than its peers.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Honest and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Honest $318.64 million -$38.68 million -8.83 Honest Competitors $15.72 billion $855.51 million -5.72

Honest’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Honest. Honest is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Honest and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Honest -12.14% -51.77% -14.61% Honest Competitors -8.24% -24.41% -3.80%

Summary

Honest peers beat Honest on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About Honest (Get Rating)

The Honest Company, Inc. manufactures and sells diapers and wipes, skin and personal care, and household and wellness products. The company also offers baby clothing and nursery bedding products. It sells its products through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Honest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.