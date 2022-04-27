Comparing BurgerFi International (BFI) and Its Peers

BurgerFi International (NASDAQ:BFI – Get Rating) is one of 71 public companies in the “Eating places” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare BurgerFi International to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Get BurgerFi International alerts:

BurgerFi International has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its stock price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BurgerFi International’s peers have a beta of -8.05, indicating that their average stock price is 905% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BurgerFi International and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BurgerFi International 0 0 1 0 3.00 BurgerFi International Competitors 873 4637 5405 213 2.45

BurgerFi International currently has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 185.71%. As a group, “Eating places” companies have a potential upside of 37.36%. Given BurgerFi International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BurgerFi International is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BurgerFi International -176.09% -5.43% -4.95% BurgerFi International Competitors 2.90% -51.88% 2.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of BurgerFi International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.0% of shares of all “Eating places” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BurgerFi International and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BurgerFi International $68.87 million -$121.49 million -0.53 BurgerFi International Competitors $1.80 billion $215.22 million -61.35

BurgerFi International’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than BurgerFi International. BurgerFi International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

BurgerFi International peers beat BurgerFi International on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

BurgerFi International Company Profile (Get Rating)

BurgerFi International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of quick service restaurants. Its products include burgers, hot dogs, crispy chicken, frozen custard, hand-cut fries, shakes, beer, wine, and others. As of May 25, 2021, it operated approximately 120 BurgerFi restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company was formerly known as Opes Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to BurgerFi International, Inc. in December 2020. BurgerFi International, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for BurgerFi International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BurgerFi International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.