Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.15 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Domino’s Pizza to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

DPZ stock opened at $369.73 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $366.63 and a 52-week high of $567.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $402.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $463.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 32.47%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $470.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $487.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $468.62.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,714. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $765,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth $848,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza (Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

