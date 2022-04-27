Waterdrop (WDH) and The Competition Head to Head Survey

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Waterdrop to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waterdrop $503.08 million -$247.01 million -1.25 Waterdrop Competitors $9.41 billion $813.93 million 25.33

Waterdrop’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waterdrop. Waterdrop is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Waterdrop and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waterdrop -49.04% -68.93% -28.31% Waterdrop Competitors 2.12% 13.90% 2.83%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Waterdrop shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.9% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by institutional investors. 24.0% of shares of all “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Waterdrop and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waterdrop 0 1 3 0 2.75 Waterdrop Competitors 275 1148 1253 49 2.39

Waterdrop presently has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 444.44%. As a group, “Insurance agents, brokers, & service” companies have a potential upside of 31.97%. Given Waterdrop’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Waterdrop is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Waterdrop rivals beat Waterdrop on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

Waterdrop Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waterdrop Inc. provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

