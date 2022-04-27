BMO Capital Markets Upgrades Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) to Outperform

Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from €62.00 ($66.67) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TD Securities upgraded shares of Spin Master to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.10.

Get Spin Master alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMSF opened at $35.00 on Monday. Spin Master has a 52 week low of $31.60 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average is $35.57.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spin Master Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spin Master and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.