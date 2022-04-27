Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $75.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $101.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.92 EPS.

SYNH has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Syneos Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

NASDAQ SYNH opened at $67.33 on Monday. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $67.29 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.19. The stock has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.84.

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Syneos Health will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,910,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,605,000 after purchasing an additional 707,665 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,599,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,872,000 after purchasing an additional 82,093 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,200,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,488,000 after purchasing an additional 653,520 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,806,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,024,000 after purchasing an additional 59,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,611,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,511,000 after purchasing an additional 31,598 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Syneos Health (Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.