Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on K. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

