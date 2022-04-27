Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $73.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $74.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.94% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on K. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.
Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $70.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.99.
In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.40, for a total transaction of $9,996,865.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,901,062 shares in the company, valued at $3,960,432,640.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total transaction of $735,422.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock valued at $49,981,102 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,791,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,467,000 after purchasing an additional 581,212 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,913,000 after purchasing an additional 544,280 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,457,000 after purchasing an additional 554,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,594,000 after purchasing an additional 150,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.
Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)
Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kellogg (K)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.