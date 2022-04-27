Investec Downgrades Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) to Hold

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Investec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BZLYF. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 531 ($6.77) to GBX 541 ($6.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Beazley from €585.00 ($629.03) to €500.00 ($537.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 465 ($5.93) to GBX 480 ($6.12) in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of Beazley in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Beazley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $523.29.

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $4.91 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average is $5.70. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $6.92.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

