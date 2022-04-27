Investec Upgrades Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) to “Buy”

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Investec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

HCXLF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Hiscox in a report on Friday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Hiscox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,159 ($14.77) price target (down from GBX 1,177 ($15.00)) on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,027 ($13.09) to GBX 1,067 ($13.60) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hiscox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $809.51.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $12.70 on Monday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $10.80 and a 1 year high of $13.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.80.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

