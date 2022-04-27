Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $31.48.
