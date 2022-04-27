Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:ARGGY opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.88. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $31.48.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars under the Aston Martin and Lagonda brand names worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

