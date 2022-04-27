Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $85.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the data storage provider’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.27% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $122.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.74.

Seagate Technology stock opened at $79.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.00. Seagate Technology has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The data storage provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.07. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 322.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 50,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.26, for a total value of $5,163,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay L. Geldmacher sold 4,300 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $462,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,076,597 shares of company stock valued at $224,036,049 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Center For Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $284,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,815 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 5.5% during the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,952 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

