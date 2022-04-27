Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

