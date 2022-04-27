Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 38.05% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRVL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.
NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $57.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85. The stock has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a PE ratio of -107.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.72.
In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 618,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,222,814 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,852,000 after buying an additional 365,469 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,558,000 after buying an additional 170,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,115,193,000 after buying an additional 2,188,891 shares in the last quarter. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Marvell Technology (MRVL)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.