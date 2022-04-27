Barclays Trims MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Target Price to $75.00

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Barclays from $90.00 to $75.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.77% from the company’s current price.

MTSI has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.71.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MTSI stock opened at $51.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its 200 day moving average is $65.73. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $48.68 and a one year high of $80.30.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Kober sold 6,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $363,727.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,815 shares of company stock worth $712,062. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $3,256,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $3,869,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $7,724,000. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.