Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $100.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Barclays from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.70% from the company’s previous close.

LITE has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Northland Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $82.85 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.83. Lumentum has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.87.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28. Lumentum had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $446.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 EPS. Lumentum’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.80, for a total value of $887,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 7,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total value of $791,840.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $1,912,911. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,857,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,823,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,981,000 after purchasing an additional 641,731 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,430,000. Finally, Shellback Capital LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,871,000. Institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

