Barclays Lowers Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $145.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Barclays from $200.00 to $145.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.38.

QRVO opened at $109.34 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average is $142.40. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $201.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 11.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 211.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo (Get Rating)

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

