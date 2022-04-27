Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $26.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $45.00. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s previous close.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Squarespace from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Squarespace from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Squarespace from $55.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Squarespace from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.06.

Squarespace stock opened at $20.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.94. Squarespace has a 12-month low of $18.57 and a 12-month high of $64.71.

In other news, General Counsel Courtenay O'connor sold 6,557 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.89, for a total transaction of $176,317.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Squarespace by 278.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Squarespace by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Squarespace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

