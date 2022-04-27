Barclays Lowers Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Price Target to $40.00

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 32.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com lowered Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Camtek from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Camtek in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Camtek from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Camtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.14. Camtek has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.59.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Camtek had a return on equity of 24.42% and a net margin of 22.35%. The business had revenue of $74.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 27,176 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Camtek by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after buying an additional 203,265 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Camtek during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $634,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Camtek by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 101,601 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,116,000 after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the last quarter. 36.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

