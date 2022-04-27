KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Lowered to $365.00 at Barclays

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $400.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on KLA from $480.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on KLA from $490.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on KLA from $470.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on KLA in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $515.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.60.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $314.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a twelve month low of $285.89 and a twelve month high of $457.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.43 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 79.07% and a net margin of 36.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KLA will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in KLA by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 642 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of KLA by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 86.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

