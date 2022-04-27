Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.
WIX opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.
