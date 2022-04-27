Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Lowered to “Underweight” at Piper Sandler

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $78.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $105.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $290.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wix.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.53.

WIX opened at $76.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.64 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.33. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $329.00.

Wix.com ( NASDAQ:WIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.35). The business had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.80 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 14.03% and a negative return on equity of 94.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.80) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post -5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,013,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $633,321,000 after acquiring an additional 323,779 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,952,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,664,000 after acquiring an additional 223,822 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,576,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $505,009,000 after acquiring an additional 359,759 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,528,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $299,497,000 after acquiring an additional 142,559 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 75.2% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 1,485,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $234,349,000 after acquiring an additional 637,351 shares during the period. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets a cloud-based platform that enables anyone to create a website or web application in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to create a website for their specific needs; and Corvid by Wix to create websites and web applications.

