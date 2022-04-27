Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Preferred Bank Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Preferred Bank in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now expects that the bank will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.83. B. Riley also issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.65 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Preferred Bank has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

PFBC stock opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.25. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $57.27 and a fifty-two week high of $81.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 44.96% and a return on equity of 17.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.52%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 66.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Preferred Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

