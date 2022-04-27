Desjardins Comments on Equinox Gold Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Equinox Gold in a research note issued on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the quarter. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $10.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.00.

Shares of TSE:EQX opened at C$9.05 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$9.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.25. Equinox Gold has a 12-month low of C$6.99 and a 12-month high of C$11.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

Equinox Gold (TSE:EQX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$480.60 million for the quarter.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the operation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; and Fazenda gold mine and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

