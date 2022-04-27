Research Analysts Set Expectations for Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.92. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s FY2022 earnings at $7.83 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $892.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on NDAQ. Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Nasdaq from $238.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Nasdaq from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.17.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $161.67 on Monday. Nasdaq has a one year low of $156.72 and a one year high of $214.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.23.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NDAQ. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 131.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Lauren B. Dillard sold 2,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.99%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

