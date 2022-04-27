KeyCorp Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Pool in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 21st. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $6.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $7.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pool’s Q3 2022 earnings at $4.85 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $19.59 EPS.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on POOL. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Pool from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $538.80.

NASDAQ:POOL opened at $415.48 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $442.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.45. Pool has a 12-month low of $401.51 and a 12-month high of $582.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 351.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Pool by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.81%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

