RLI Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.99 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for RLI in a research report issued on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. William Blair also issued estimates for RLI’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.45 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RLI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RLI from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of RLI from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of RLI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

Shares of RLI stock opened at $113.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.49. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $119.74.

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $264.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.93 million. RLI had a net margin of 21.98% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio is 17.99%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in RLI by 158.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 269 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in RLI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in RLI by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.62% of the company’s stock.

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

