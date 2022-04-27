Brokers Issue Forecasts for Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SASR)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the bank will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Sandy Spring Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 12.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on SASR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $40.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.26. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SASR. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,183 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 15.1% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 756,453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,661,000 after acquiring an additional 99,075 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $338,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 74.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 96,812 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,223 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 830,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.34%.

About Sandy Spring Bancorp (Get Rating)

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.